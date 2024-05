Megan Low Violin Recital

with Cherie Khor (Piano)

Esplanade Recital Studio

May 5, 7.30pm

The Goh Soon Tioe Centenary Award is an annual monetary prize benefiting young string players at the dawn of their professional careers. Named after Singapore’s pioneering musician, pedagogue, conductor and entrepreneur Goh Soon Tioe (1911-1982), notable past recipients have included violinist Alan Choo and guitarist Kevin Loh, who have become musical pioneers in their own right.