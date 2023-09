Epic Soundscapes

Concordia Quartet

Victoria Concert Hall

Wednesday, 8.15 pm

Fans of chamber music have rarely had it so good in the past week, being treated to excellent performances of quartet and quintet music by Singapore-based professional ensembles. The Concordia Quartet’s most recent concert seemed like the logical follow up on T’ang Quartet’s programme just last week, as if both groups had colluded in advance to present a history of the string quartet genre.