Chinese pianist Li Yundi holds Australian comeback tour two years after getting blacklisted

ADELAIDE, Australia – World-famous Chinese classical pianist Li Yundi has made an emotional comeback in Australia, two years after he was blacklisted in China for allegedly hiring a prostitute.

The 41-year-old is currently on tour in Australia, performing in Adelaide last Saturday.

In a video posted by a netizen on Chinese social media platform Weibo last Saturday night, Li accepted two bouquets of flowers from the audience and played Frederic Chopin’s Nocturne In E Flat Major for an encore.

He will perform in Brisbane on Wednesday before performing in Sydney on Saturday and Melbourne on Sunday.

Born in Chongqing in south-west China, Li became the youngest pianist at the age of 18 to win the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2000, which launched his international music career.