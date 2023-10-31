Chinese pianist Li Yundi holds Australian comeback tour two years after getting blacklisted

ADELAIDE, Australia – World-famous Chinese classical pianist Li Yundi has made an emotional comeback in Australia, two years after he was blacklisted in China for allegedly hiring a prostitute.
The 41-year-old is currently on tour in Australia, performing in Adelaide last Saturday.
In a video posted by a netizen on Chinese social media platform Weibo last Saturday night, Li accepted two bouquets of flowers from the audience and played Frederic Chopin’s Nocturne In E Flat Major for an encore.
He will perform in Brisbane on Wednesday before performing in Sydney on Saturday and Melbourne on Sunday.
Born in Chongqing in south-west China, Li became the youngest pianist at the age of 18 to win the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2000, which launched his international music career.
Li, known as China’s Piano Prince, was arrested by the Beijing police in October 2021 for allegedly soliciting a 29-year-old prostitute and disappeared from public view for two years. Soliciting a prostitute and prostitution are illegal in China.
Li, who was then taking part in the first season of popular Chinese reality singing show Call Me By Fire, was digitally removed from the show.
The China Association of Performing Arts and the Chinese Musicians’ Association both swiftly cancelled his membership.
Li tested the waters in December 2022 when he posted on Weibo a video of him playing the piano, with the caption: “The fame will endure forever.”
He continued to post on Instagram videos of him playing the piano in the first half of 2023 before announcing in July a 2023 Australia Coming Back Tour in October and November.