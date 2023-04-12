Catch Judy Ongg, Jeremy Monteiro, Liang Wern Fook and more at SCCC’s Cultural Extravaganza

SINGAPORE – Mandopop star Judy Ongg, King of Swing Jeremy Monteiro and xinyao pioneer Liang Wern Fook will lend their star power to Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC)‘s sixth Cultural Extravaganza from May 12 to June 18.

The annual cultural fiesta will present 11 exciting programmes, such as theatre productions, music performances and mini film festivals that spotlight three crossover elements – cross-cultural, cross-disciplinary and cross-generational.

Veteran singer Ongg will perform her Mandarin hits such as Prayer at Jazz It Up! A Jazzy Celebration Of Chinese Songs 2023, where jazzy renditions of well-loved songs will be showcased.

The concert will be led by the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra, conducted by senior associate music director Weixiang Tan. Making a special appearance is Cultural Medallion recipient and jazz maestro Monteiro. The concert on May 27 and 28 will also feature producer-songwriter Lee Wei Song and singer-songwriter Marcus Lee.

Ongg, 73, told The Straits Times: “This will be the first time I am working with these young jazz musicians, and I am looking forward to it because I had many good memories performing with Singaporean musicians on my album and other charity concerts a few years ago.”

Monteiro, 62, said it is an honour to be able to perform a duet with Ongg, which is titled Look Up At The Stars In The Night.

Xinyao was widely known as the local music and cultural movement in Singapore in the 1980s and Dr Liang was instrumental in popularising xinyao with hits such as One Step At A Time and Friendship Forever. The Cultural Medallion and Singapore Chinese Cultural Contribution Award recipient will also share about his musical creations at a Mandarin talk on May 20.

“Literary pens produce songs with a human touch. The essence of xinyao lies in its ability to convey the spirit of humanity through music,” said the 59-year-old. “Besides sharing it through the songs I wrote, I would also like to discuss this unique cultural characteristic of xinyao through my talk.”

The opening show, Present Past, on May 13 and 14 is a multi-ethnic performance by RuanAtWorkz. It harmonises various traditional art forms such as Chinese traditional instrument Ruan, Indian classical Bharatanatyam dance and traditional Cantonese Opera.

Another highlight is Toy Factory Productions’ musical, Ignite The Sun, on May 13, 14, 16 and 18. It will present “shiyue” – a fusion of Chinese poetry and music, and centres on the ingenuity of Nanyang University’s Chinese Poetry Club in the 1950s. It is directed by Goh Boon Teck and features students’ songs written and composed by composer Zhang Fan and poets Toh Lam Huat and Pan Cheng Lui.

Playwright Quek Yee Kiat said: “We have had many musicals, films and TV series featuring music from the xinyao era of the 1980s. But this will be the first time Singapore audiences get to watch a musical inspired by its predecessors, Nantah shiyue, and listen to these long-forgotten tunes from a heritage that remains relatively obscured within the nation.”