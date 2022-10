SINGAPORE – What if the dead could speak? This question fermented in the mind of Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka for years before he bodied forth a darkly funny novel set in 1989 and 1990 during the Sri Lankan civil war.

The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida is a political satire and whodunnit featuring a dead protagonist. War photographer Maali wakes up in the afterlife – which happens to be a disorganised bureaucracy – and has a week to solve his own murder.