Honeybees And Distant Thunder

By Riku Onda, translated by Philip Gabriel

Fiction/Doubleday/Paperback/432 pages/$29.70/Books Kinokuniya/4 out of 5 stars

Honeybees And Distant Thunder, which is set over the course of a high-stakes international piano competition, was a literary award-winner and million-copy bestseller in its native Japan, where it generated a music compilation, a hit movie and a spin-off sequel.