Biggest Singapore representation in history at 60th Venice Biennale

VENICE – Supposedly extinct Sambar deer loitering around the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE). A colony of parrots coming home to roost on a particular tree in Choa Chu Kang. Monitor lizards mating and making use of a container left by migrant workers as a watering hole.

These are some of the passed-over stories captured by artist Robert Zhao on film over his more than eight years studying secondary forests in Singapore. They are on show at the Singapore Pavilion in Venice, at the “Olympics of art” Venice Biennale, which attracts 500,000 visitors each edition and will officially open to the international public on April 20.

Organised by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) and commissioned by the National Arts Council (NAC), Zhao’s solo exhibition, titled Seeing Forest, is at the Arsenale in Venice, one of two main venues showcasing the best of artistic endeavours from countries around the world at the biennial spectacle.

Broadening the theme Stranieri Ovunque, or Foreigners Everywhere, Zhao, like many of his counterparts, have sought to explore it along the veins of ecology.

His show, which he worked on with SAM curator Haeju Kim, is mainly sited in a dark space created from tinted windows and opaque partitions.

It comprises three works: a two-channel, 46-minute video installation telling 10 segmented stories of how the urban blends into the natural in Singapore; a lattice structure embedded with screens and found glass objects; and a digital print of a buffy fish owl. This is a species of owl in Singapore that has found a way to exist by feasting on catfish in drains, rather than survive in its usual pristine environments.

Zhao, 41, says of his obsession with the interaction between man and nature: “It’s very obvious the secondary forest is a foreign place. It’s a mix of native and introduced species. Because they are untended spaces, anything that can thrive can survive.

“There’s a balance that they strike themselves. They balance themselves out with nobody’s help.”

Secondary forests have emerged in Singapore after the removal of the earlier primary forest. They often contain remnants of human activities, occupying a liminal space in which Zhao has found particular fertility.

In one of the sections, a wild boar uses a trash bag that Zhao had previously photographed to make a nest when she gives birth to her cubs.

Zhao’s five-year-old son, Noah, got involved in the project by looking at live feeds from the cameras Zhao installed around the sites, and alerting him to exceptional happenings so Zhao could rush down to the scene, which is close to their 26th-floor Housing Board flat in Bukit Panjang overlooking the BKE.

Zhao says: “Most of the time, these spaces are quite boring. If I were to walk into a forest for a week I would probably see nothing, but in times like these, it’s very natural and rewarding.”

Asked if eight years is enough time spent on a subject for him to move on, he says: “I want to walk away, but I can’t. It’s an obsession or addiction. Even for this, I had to cut down the original film by half. I’m not in control of the stories the forest throws up.”