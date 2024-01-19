Curated exhibition celebrates the best of South-east Asian contemporary art

Singapore Art Week, the country’s biggest celebration of visual arts, is back this year, with over 150 events taking place across the island. Leading the hub for South-east Asian contemporary art is the much-awaited S.E.A. Focus. If you’re an art enthusiast keen on a highly curated and enriching art experience, you’ll want to add this event to your calendar.

Now in its sixth edition, S.E.A. Focus returns to Tanjong Pagar Distripark from Jan 20 to 28, with Bank of Singapore as its Main Sponsor. The sponsorship supports S.E.A. Focus as a home-grown art platform in highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage and artistic diversity, and gives artists the unique opportunity to showcase their talents.

The boutique exhibition brings together 22 galleries and more than 40 artists from around the region who have responded to the theme “Serial and Massively Parallel”, which explores the relationship between humanity and technology, showcasing artworks that reflect on human creativity and expression in this digital age.

Visitors and collectors can expect to see large-scale works and installations, including a designated screening room featuring artists’ video works.

and read on for key artworks to look out for from some of the best artists in the region.

Conversing with the “Sun”

Living in a digital age means being glued to one's devices, particularly smartphones. It is common practice to be constantly taking photos and videos to share on social media, if not storing them as keepsakes.

But Thai artist and acclaimed filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul sees this practice in a different light, saying: “To film is not to keep, not to remember, but to have a dialogue with the present.”