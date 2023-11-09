Arts Picks: Theatre double bill, 50 small-scale art works, whimsical wind concert

The graduating class of home-grown theatre academy Intercultural Theatre Institute (ITI) are put through the paces in this double bill that challenges them to be both introspective and physical.

It opens with Fall, by English playwright James Saunders, which sees three daughters meeting in anticipation of their father’s death.

Post-intermission, melancholy gives way to the delightful tale of mistaken identities in 1890s Paris in The Music Lovers, by French playwright Georges Feydeau and adapted by Reggie Oliver.

Award-winning Australian director Aarne Neeme asks the actors to embrace this jarring tonal shift as part of their training.

He says: “The tragedy of Fall invites compassion for suffering and fear of fate, while the farce of The Music Lovers encourages laughter at the vagaries of life. Life’s ups and downs perfectly encapsulate the essence of this double bill.”

The performance is part of final-year requirements for the five actors studying for a professional diploma in intercultural theatre acting at ITI.

Their names may be recognisable to some. Writer-actor Abinaya Jothi wrote and performed a solo piece in Tamil titled Who’s To Be Sacrificed? at the Solo/Oray Aal, presented in February by the Singapore Indian Theatre and Film Explorers and the Esplanade.

The other four are Singapore performer and playwright Choy Chee Yew, Hong Kong bilingual practitioner Cheng Kam Yiu, Swedish actor Mika Oskarson Kindstrand and Tamil Nadu theatremaker Swathilakshmi Perumal.

Founded in 2000 by the late theatre doyen Kuo Pao Kun and actor and art critic Thirunalan Sasitharan, ITI’s teaching draws from classical and contemporary Asian techniques.

It counts among its graduates Yeo Yann Yann, winner of two Golden Horse Awards; and Grace Kalaiselvi, founder of Brown Voices, Singapore’s first collective of Indian theatre practitioners.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: Nov 9 and 10, 7.30pm; Nov 11, 2.30 and 7.30pm

Admission: $27

Info: str.sg/iNs3

