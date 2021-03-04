Arts Picks: Tea parties and circus dance at Esplanade's children's festival

March On

The Esplanade launches a new festival of family fun, which features music, theatre and dance for children aged 12 and below.

The Feelings Farm, a multi-disciplinary production written by Amanda Chong and directed by Edith Podesta, gets kids to navigate their emotions and is based on workshops with children of diverse needs and backgrounds.

From Alice's Topsy Turvy Tea Party, a colourful interactive picnic-style dance with The Kueh Tutus, to circus dance performance Chutzpah!, the festival asks - beneath all that razzle-dazzle - the serious question of how the Covid-19 pandemic is transforming childhood.

Where: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade; City Hall

When: Next Wednesday (March 10) to March 14, various timings

Admission: Various prices via Sistic (call 6348 5555 or go to Sistic's website)

Info: The Esplanade's website

The Maker's Project



A puppet for Little Mournings by The Finger Players. PHOTO: THE FINGER PLAYERS



Home-grown theatre company The Finger Players pulls the strings in this small festival, the culmination of a nine-month-long project to encourage the designing and building of puppets and objects.

In the play Little Mournings, an ageing puppeteer fixes theatre objects meant for archival.

In a two-day workshop, participants can learn how to make expressive puppet eyes using animatronics and joystick programming.

Where: NAFA Campus 3 Studio Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street (Little Mournings); The Finger Players Workshop, 126 Cairnhill Road (The Maker's Workshop)

MRT: Bencoolen, Bugis; Newton, Orchard

When: Till March 14. Little Mournings, today (March 5) and tomorrow, 8pm and Sunday, 3pm; The Maker's Workshop, March 13 to 14

Admission: $35, $25 (concession) for Little Mournings via Sistic; $100 for The Maker's Workshop via admin@fingerplayers.com

Info: The Finger Players' website