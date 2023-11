SINGAPORE – Putting on a successful play is no mean feat, but it is nothing compared to staging one that must pretend to go wrong at every turn.

“If a normal play goes wrong, it’s quite easy to cover up. But in this play, we have to make it look wrong, but it cannot actually be, or it will be a failure,” says Subramanian Ganesh, 39, who co-directs Agam Theatre Lab’s knockabout Twin Murder In The Green Mansion.