Why stop pre-school kids from using outdoor facilities during school hours?

Public spaces have opened for play and exercise in phase two of the country's reopening.

These include gyms and playgrounds in Housing Board estates, but the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is still curtailing the play of pre-school children by prohibiting them from using public facilities for outside play during school hours.

It is bizarre that children in the neighbourhood are freely allowed to use these facilities, yet children in the care of pre-school staff cannot.

I understand there are concerns regarding safe distancing measures when children play.

I contacted ECDA for details of its plans moving forward. However, it was unable to provide a clear answer regarding when pre-school children will be allowed to resume vigorous motor play in an outdoor setting.

What is the decision-making criteria regarding resuming outdoor play?

Joel Gwynne (Dr)