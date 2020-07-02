Forum: Vote with future in mind

There will be contests in all 93 seats in the coming election. This speaks volumes about the aspirations of Singaporeans to take part in politics.

Representing people and their interests responsibly needs more than just courage (Election will be different, but no less significant, by Zulkifli Baharudin, June 26). To serve the people, politicians must have character and capability.

Singapore's global reputation is anchored on capable and stable governance and reliable policies.

As our society evolves, public attitudes and behaviours are shaped by the demands of a younger generation who are not influenced by historical circumstances.

While elections are held every five years, Singapore took 50 years to become what it is today. I will cast my vote for my children's sake, and I encourage them to do the same for theirs, too.

Chow Kok Fai