Forum: Vote with future in mind

A posed picture of a voter casting his ballot on June 20, 2020.
A posed picture of a voter casting his ballot on June 20, 2020.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Published
1 hour ago

There will be contests in all 93 seats in the coming election. This speaks volumes about the aspirations of Singaporeans to take part in politics.

Representing people and their interests responsibly needs more than just courage (Election will be different, but no less significant, by Zulkifli Baharudin, June 26). To serve the people, politicians must have character and capability.

Singapore's global reputation is anchored on capable and stable governance and reliable policies.

As our society evolves, public attitudes and behaviours are shaped by the demands of a younger generation who are not influenced by historical circumstances.

While elections are held every five years, Singapore took 50 years to become what it is today. I will cast my vote for my children's sake, and I encourage them to do the same for theirs, too.

Chow Kok Fai

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2020, with the headline 'Vote with future in mind'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content