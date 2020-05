Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the English football season has been suspended and has not been telecast on Singtel TV. Instead, reruns of past football matches and programmes have been shown.

These matches are not what subscribers signed up for and yet they have had to continue paying the full subscription charges for the past few months.

What is more concerning is that Singtel has not addressed this issue while subscribers are not getting what they paid for.

Jaya Balan Kanagasundram