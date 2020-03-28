Singaporeans must do their part to prevent leaks in fight against virus

While I understand that the number of imported Covid-19 cases will rise as Singapore receives more returnees, I am concerned that the number of local Covid-19 infections seems to be rising.

That indicates that there are leaks somewhere in our fight against the virus.

In Singapore, we have erected three basic layers of defence to stop the spread of the virus. The first is at the airport where arrivals are screened. We have heard of people taking medication to bring their body temperature down and evade temperature screening.

The second layer of containment is home quarantine. The number of people issued with stay-home notices is in the thousands. These people are not tagged, and cannot possibly be monitored 24 hours a day. Not surprisingly, there are reports of violations by people who are either ignorant or irresponsible.

The third layer of defence is at clinics, where people who feel sick seek help. Because of the difficulties in making diagnoses on the spot, quite a few cases who were infected with Covid-19 but lacked clear symptoms were sent home with flu medications.

There are no foolproof measures against the spread of Covid-19, but the Government can look into quarantining all arrivals and making them wear electronic tags.

But ultimately, it is down to the people of Singapore to step up and fight the virus. We cannot carry on as usual and let the Government do the fighting, then blame the Government when the number of infections rises.

We must do social distancing; we should not go to school or work if we feel unwell; we must not travel; and we must stay at home as much as possible during this period. We must demonstrate that Singaporeans are socially responsible.

Kwok Shao Jong