Forum: On Facebook

Should nursing be made a national service vocation?

I did my NS as a nurse in Germany, back in the early 1990s. It's a great way to gain life experience, take care of people and acquire life skills. It can help families taking care of their elderly at home.

Stefan Ansorge

Nursing is a calling. Without the passion, willingness to serve and emotional strength, it will turn out a disaster and do more harm to patients.

Joyce Foo

Nursing takes a lot of patience, passion, courage, positivity and a caring nature. Not an easy career.

Jimmy Aloysius Lim

Great idea. A worthy cause. Also, people may start to appreciate what hardships our nurses go through, which will hopefully lead to less abuse of healthcare workers.

Agave Tirucalli

It is a good idea to make nursing a national service vocation. However, it is fundamental to maintain the entry qualifications and select those who possess the essential qualities of passion, patience, obedience, punctuality, discipline and dedication to maintain the professional standards and integrity of nursing service to the nation.

Mt Rowsudeen

Yes, I would love to serve the nation in this way. Life is not just about getting good grades, earning a lot of money and getting married, it is also about helping those who need help, which includes helping others heal and recover.

Elizabeth Phua

I don't think it's possible due to the lack of professional knowledge. Nursing is not just about cleaning and feeding patients; there is a lot of scientific knowledge involved.

Zaiver Phua

Covid-19 is an unprecedented crisis, so combat medics and other allied health professionals should be roped in to support nurses.

But under "normal" circumstances, I don't think it's advisable to mandate young people to be nurses; patients and the profession of nursing are too important to allow those who may not have the heart for it to "go through the motions" during their two years of NS.

TY Ho

Those who are interested should perhaps start by volunteering at hospitals and nursing homes. Not everyone can handle the stress of caring for patients. It is about giving patients holistic care. It is not just about taking care of physical needs, but also about giving patients emotional and social support, among other things.

Jo Anna

It takes a lot of knowledge and training to perform the role of a nurse. Much more than two years' worth. Being called up for training once a year is hardly going to give operationally ready national servicemen nurses confidence in dealing with patients.

Sean Ang