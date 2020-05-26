Make inbound travellers bear medical costs in full

In early March, I met an Indonesian who told me he was staying in Singapore temporarily until the Covid-19 pandemic is under control. He said that Singapore's medical system is better-equipped, so if he contracted Covid-19, he would be more likely to survive and, as a bonus, his medical costs would be paid for.

When Singapore starts to ease restrictions and open its boundaries to travellers, this is likely to result in an increase in imported Covid-19 cases.

As much as we welcome these travellers, Singapore should not bear the costs of treating them.

The Government should consider charging all inbound travellers the full cost of swab tests, quarantine or hospitalisation related to Covid-19 to prevent such abuses, as it will put a huge strain on our medical system if rampant.

Lee Cheng Ho