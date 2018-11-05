Timely reminder in ESM Goh's book

I am glad that Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong reiterated in his biography that a populist approach to our politics is a no-go in Singapore (New book tells of how ESM Goh felt after public criticism from Mr Lee; Oct 31)

It is why I am concerned over the recent move for the formation of People's Voice, a new political party by former National Solidarity Party chief Lim Tean.

The promises brought up in his Facebook video are not invalid as there are Singaporeans who are unhappy over issues such as CPF, water price hikes and the impending increase of GST.

Mr Lim criticised the People's Action Party (PAP) government for those policies and expressed his intention to replace them as government.

However, things are easier said than done. He brought up the problems but did not propose viable alternatives. Neither did he consider the potential consequences of removing certain so-called "flawed" policies.

Mr Lim's style is to ride on the unhappiness of some Singaporeans with the PAP and then proposing populist policies to garner support. This is a dangerous way to conduct politics, as seen in many countries where leaders propose populist policies to win elections, only to break promises soon after because they are unsustainable in the long run.

Singapore has no room for populist politics.

ESM Goh's words in his book serve as a good reminder for us.

Sean Lim Wei Xin