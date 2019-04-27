Successful marriage is result of hard work

I totally agree with Mr Lee Teck Chuan that, in a divorce, children suffer the most and through no fault of their own (In a divorce, emotional scars of children are hard to heal, April 25).

To prevent this, couples must work hard to make their marriage work. After all, marriage is a lifelong commitment, and a work in progress. Marriages made in heaven are a myth.

Therefore, when reality sets in, after the heady days of romance, courtship and wedding bells, couples must have the humility and maturity to realise and accept that no one is perfect.

Hence, they need to temper their expectations and celebrate the positive attributes which drew them to matrimony, not allowing their flaws and shortcomings to weaken the matrimonial bond.

What happened to the marriage vows which, among other things, stipulate that spouses honour and keep each other in sickness and in health, until death do they part?

Many, I suspect, recited these perfunctorily, as part of the marriage ritual, but forget that they have made a serious commitment.

Marriage is a game changer, and parenthood is an even greater game changer.

So unless and until couples are sure that they can forge a strong matrimonial bond, they would be better off not getting married, and save themselves and others from misery.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan