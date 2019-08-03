Stricter laws needed to keep cyclists in check

I note with consternation the growing number of commuters who are opting to cycle on the roads to their destinations in the morning.

I highlight specifically the stretch along Boon Lay Way beginning at Jurong East.

Granted this is a relatively environmentally-friendly means of transport and these cyclists wear crash helmets, but their actions pose a danger both to themselves and other motorists.

In general, their slow speed and resultant hogging of a lane causes traffic obstruction and increases the risk of accidents, especially when vehicles behind these cyclists have to change lanes abruptly to give way or avoid them.

Besides, some of these cyclists are not known to observe traffic rules. It is not uncommon to see cyclists continue to ride on despite the rest of the vehicles pulling to a stop when the lights turn red.

Might this not expose them to danger from vehicles turning in from other roads?

The bicycles or personal mobility devices (PMDs) used are also barely equipped with mirrors or proper safeguards, as vehicles are, to aid them in making sound judgments on the road.

I urge the authorities to take action and legislate stricter laws on cycling on the roads for the benefit of all parties involved.

Daniel Lee Kun Da