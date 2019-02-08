Red packets a token of appreciation

I do not see what the issue is with giving red packets to people involved in funeral arrangements, as it is given as a form of appreciation to ensure everything proceeds smoothly as planned (Workers at crematorium in trouble over red packets; Feb 2).

During my mother's funeral arrangement two years ago, we were advised on the tradition of such practice by the funeral director, but in no way were we told that it is a must to do so.

In Chinese tradition, death is still seen largely as a taboo subject.

During a wake, the Chinese people have the habit of issuing red thread to those who attend to symbolise good luck and chase away anything that is bad.

Those who attend the wake also tend to voluntarily provide some monetary contributions, known as "white gold", to family members.

Hence, the intention behind giving crematorium workers red packets is that of gratitude rather than bribery, as families are not compelled to give such packets and do so of their own volition.

While we should definitely punish those who overstep the line, such a tradition of generosity and appreciation for services rendered should be treasured and preserved.

Seah Yam Meng