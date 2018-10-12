Many road signs blocked by trees

Many traffic signsalong major roads here are obstructed by overgrown leaves and branches.

Others become only visible when motorists get close to them.

While signs which are completely blocked out of the view of motorists are dangerous, road signs which one sees only at the last moment also pose a lot of danger as motorists would react suddenly on spotting them. Their actions could pose a danger to other road users.

I hope the authorities can look into this matter quickly.

Perhaps the respective agency could appoint road safety officers to drive around and take necessary action where need be.

Ishwar Mahtani