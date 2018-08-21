Going cashless? Aim for paperless receipts, too

I read with great interest the report (Major initiative to help all hawkers to go cashless; Aug 16).

Finally we are taking big steps to reach out to all in our push to go cashless.

While we are reducing the use of cash, can we at the same time introduce paperless receipts?

I believe a major change in our habits, or the way we do things, will help tremendously in reducing waste.

I hope that Enterprise Singapore, the National Environment Agency and the Housing Board will consider paperless receipts as a major criterion in their specifications for a unified e-payment system.

Chong Tack Mien (Madam)