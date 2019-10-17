Forum: Chinese govt deserves Nobel prize for lifting poverty

Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square during celebrations to mark the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on Oct 1, 2019.
Three economists have been awarded this year's Nobel prize for their research into how to move people out of poverty (Trio win Nobel economics prize for work on poverty, Oct 15).

A China Daily report published earlier this year said that China had lifted 82.39 million rural poor out of poverty over the past six years, and its poverty rate - the proportion of people living below the poverty line - dropped from 10.2 per cent to 1.7 per cent in the same period.

I would think that if any organisation or entity deserves to be awarded any Nobel prize for eradicating poverty, it should be the government of China.

Joseph Tan Peng Chin

