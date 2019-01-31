Everyone has part to play in reducing terror threat

It is appalling to know that Singapore's terrorism threat remains high (S'pore still faces strong threat from terrorism: MHA; Jan 23).

Despite detention and restriction orders being issued, there is no clear sign of improvement.

Instead, there appears to be an increase in the number of such orders being issued.

Because violent ideology is also disseminated online, we should be aware that radicalisation can happen to anyone, anywhere and at any time. Hence, we should not be complacent.

Every Singaporean has his role to play too, by being more vigilant to his surroundings and showing more care and concern to his loved ones and friends.

Singaporeans should always be wary that a low terrorism threat does not mean no terrorism threat.

Only when we are united and vigilant, can we reduce the terrorism threat.

Leonard Poh Wei Jie