Youngsters shouldn't rely too much on volunteers

Volunteering promotes empathy and understanding, building a more inclusive and non-discriminatory society.

The overarching goal remains ambitious: to strive for a society where everyone has access to the necessary and basic resources, and that, with hard work, success is within reach.

But sometimes, giving too much materially can send the wrong message.

I volunteer as a youth mentor at one of the drop-in centres for underprivileged young people between six and 19. The full-time staff plan weekly activities, consisting of a range of sports and music programmes. As youth mentors, we help facilitate these programmes in the hope that mastery of new skills will translate to higher self-confidence and esteem in the young people, and a stronger mindset to overcome obstacles.

It may seem harmless to buy the children treats now and then, as a form of encouragement for good conduct. But it has become apparent over time that some young people have become accustomed to asking for gifts and even money, and expecting to get what they want.

The consistent generosity of volunteers could have sent a wrong message that there is an easy and assured channel for meeting their needs and wants.

Certainly, it is undesirable to cultivate a culture of dependence on volunteers among these underprivileged young people, for instilling in them independence and resourcefulness is the priority and meaning behind our work.

Perhaps, all volunteers ought to be mindful and should not readily give in to these youngsters' every plea. Things done out of seeming goodwill could potentially cultivate a wrong mindset of reliance on and expectations of volunteers in general. Any form of reward could still be given via an official channel, in moderation, rather than on a personal level.

Lee Yao Zheng