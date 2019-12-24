Year-end school holidays too long

Primary school holidays started on Nov 16 and secondary school holidays started even earlier on Oct 26.

I feel that we do not need such long holidays in December.

I have noticed my children and many of my friends' children being very restless. Parents have to plan many holidays activities to occupy their time.

The long break is also a concern for children struggling with learning their mother tongue. After not reading and writing Chinese for more than six weeks, all that they have learnt will be forgotten after the holidays.

I suggest that the Ministry of Education transfer two weeks of school holidays in December to the March and September holidays. This way, there can be two weeks of school holidays in March and September.

Joy Lee Yi Xuan