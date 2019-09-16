We're not doing enough for the earth

When we talk about saving the environment and climate change, we hear news such as new recycling facilities being created, schools banning straws, and government movements to reduce waste.

But are we doing enough?

Even with a ban on straws, other single-use plastics such as disposable containers and cutlery are still a common sight.

There has been plenty of talk about electric cars, but how many people actually drive them?

And as global temperatures rise, people have become more likely to use their air-conditioners to stay cool.

We talk about starting with "one small step", but have we done anything beyond that?

Goh Jun Ci, 15

Secondary 3 student