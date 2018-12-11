Utilities: Many billing options for customers

We thank Mrs A. Staveley-Taylor for her feedback (Help those without mobile phones; Dec 7).

We have various options for customers who would like to be billed on actual monthly readings.

They can submit their own meter readings conveniently through any of the following channels:

• Automated phone system on 1800-2222-333. Customers can key in their consumption without the need to speak to a call agent.

• Online on the Utilities Portal.

• WhatsApp 8482-8636

• E-mail customerreading@spgroup.com.sg For customers who prefer not to submit their own meter readings, SP Group reads the meters once every two months.

On the months when their meter is not read, their bill will be estimated based on previous consumption and will be adjusted to their actual consumption when the meter reading is taken the following month.

Lynette Tan (Ms)

Director, Customer Experience

SP Group