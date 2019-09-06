Taking paternity leave a personal choice, not a need

I am amused by the public focus on paternity leave and the perceived reasons given for the low take-up rate by new fathers.

Maternity leave is a need, while paternity leave is an aspiration. A new mother needs to take leave to recuperate after childbirth as well as to breastfeed her newborn infant, duties that nature has given her.

New fathers, on the other hand, have a choice on whether to take paternity leave.

If some fathers feel that taking paternity leave is very important to bond with the child, it does not mean that every new father feels the same way.

The bonding process can take place whenever father and child are in contact with each other.

The father can go on outings and play games with his child or talk and read to him. Such activities can be done after work or during weekends. These memories will remain intact with the child.

Employers, society and culture should not be blamed for the low take-up rate and there is nothing to worry about.

We live in a society where work-life balance is a problem. If the take-up rate of paternity leave is high, colleagues of new fathers will have to add the fathers' workload to their already heavy burden.

This may lead to other negative consequences. Married colleagues may have less family time, while unmarried colleagues may find no time for courtship or may delay marriage or parenthood.

It is good to have it as an entitlement so that new fathers who are in favour of taking paternity leave will not be penalised in any way.

Should they wish to have more days of leave, they should go on no-pay leave so that a replacement can be employed to take their load.

Yeo Boon Eng