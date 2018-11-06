Social security schemes need to be kept simple

Our social security schemes are targeted and they are designed to promote self-reliance and resilience (Efforts to lift lower-income group have borne fruit, says MSF report; Nov 2).

However, in trying to customise support and services, the authorities have added too many layers and depths to the schemes, and made them complex and complicated.

As a result, these schemes are difficult to remember and hard to explain to targeted beneficiaries.

That may make it hard to persuade people to support the schemes, and execute the schemes effectively and efficiently.

Exact more resources to administer the schemes, and increase and improve coordination among and between agencies, non-governmental organisations, and other key stakeholders.

In trying to prevent people from abusing the system, the authorities may have put in place more checks and balances than required.

This has unwittingly affected current and potential beneficiaries' self-esteem and self-efficacy, and dampened their fighting spirit to overcome the odds against them.

As a result, some beneficiaries may fall between the cracks.

Perhaps the authorities should look into how to simplify what's complicated.

Ensure that nobody is left behind, and we can build a more compassionate, gracious and caring society.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)