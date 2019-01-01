Right of way is not absolute

In a recent report, experts spoke of a "right of way" when driving or riding on public roads (Experts weigh in on debate about 'right of way'; Dec 29, 2018). This followed the altercation between a lorry driver and a cyclist caught on a dashcam video and which subsequently went viral (Lorry driver, cyclist arrested after Pasir Ris road altercation; Dec 25, 2018).

In reality, to prevent accidents or incidents on the road, a road user cannot insist on an absolute right of way. He must always practise road safety and do everything that is reasonably possible to avoid an unsafe act.

Had the lorry driver and cyclist done so, this accident could have easily been avoided.

Kanapathy Kanaayah