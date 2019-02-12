Mistakes can be helpful for Singapore

I agree with Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat that we should look at things in the right perspective and not bay for blood at the first sign of trouble (Leaders will do what it takes to put things right: Heng; Feb 9).

One misconception is that there has been an increase in problems and failures today compared with the past.

However, as someone who has witnessed how Singapore has transformed from Third World to First, I must say that mistakes and failures tend to become public almost instantaneously today and, at times, they are amplified, compared with in the 60s or 70s.

Social media today allows everyone to jump into the debate with impunity, and people are able to voice unhappiness, whims and fancies quickly, and to a large audience.

We have always been a nation of risk-takers, since the time of our founding fathers. Innovations and creativity require us to embrace failure as an inevitable part of our DNA in order to progress further.

I think what is important is for us to learn from mistakes and make further improvements.

Our founding fathers understood and embraced it, and we should do the same. We should view mistakes and failures positively - not as stumbling blocks, but as stepping stones to greater breakthroughs and new peaks in our development.

Seah Yam Meng