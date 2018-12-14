MCSTs can turn to Strata Titles Board for help

We thank Mr Lee Yong Se for his letter (Empower condo managements to enforce by-laws; Dec 7).

The Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act provides a legislative framework which empowers the management corporations (MCSTs) to manage their own estates.

There is a set of prescribed by-laws that all owners must comply with.

The MCSTs may also make additional by-laws to regulate the use and enjoyment of the common property in their developments.

Where there is a breach of by-laws, there are avenues for MCSTs to seek recourse, including applying to the Strata Titles Board.

When engaging managing agents for the daily operations of the estate, MCSTs should state clearly in their service agreement the specific requirements and performance standards expected from them.

They should also review the performance of the managing agents periodically to determine if the managing agents are meeting their expectations.

In addition, MCSTs may consider appointing managing agents that are accredited under existing accreditation schemes administered by industry associations, such as the Association of Property and Facility Managers and the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers.

We agree that it is important for managing agents to maintain a high level of professionalism and service standards.

The Building and Construction Authority is working with the industry associations to enhance and recognise their accreditation schemes for managing agents.

Lim Chong Yong

Director, Building Management Department

Building and Construction Authority