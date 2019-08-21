Make clear how changes to one's routine can benefit the earth

Now that climate change is being recognised as a life-and-death matter for Singapore (Sea-level rise poses threat to S'pore, Aug 19), we must not lose any time in implementing the three-pronged strategy of understanding the issue, mitigating it and adapting to it.

To help the average citizen understand, it is critical to put into context the link between changes to daily routine and climate change.

For example, if we take our own bags to the supermarket and save around 200 plastic bags a year, by how many degrees would this reduce the pace of global warming, and by how many metres would this delay rising sea levels?

Besides contextualisation, it will also be helpful to rank the 10 daily activities that have the most benefit for the earth so as to encourage people to adopt these habits in their daily routines.

It is clear that the fight against climate change requires not just an all-of-government approach, but also an all-of-Singapore approach.

Explaining the 2015 Paris Agreement may be a herculean task, but it is the right thing to do. Or else one day, our children and grandchildren will be ashamed of what our generation did not do.

Li Ze Zong