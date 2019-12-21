Forum: Law governing National Anthem allows other dignified versions

Recent confusion over a new rendition of the National Anthem is worthy of discussion (We're not trying to rewrite history, Dec 12).

The law governing it is the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act (Chapter 296 Section 2). It is a generous law that does not prohibit other tasteful and dignified ways that the Majulah Singapura can be performed.

Mr Ramli Sarip's interpretation was exactly that. There were slight deviations from the familiar: the very slightest alteration of tune and tempo, and the use of the erhu and tabla, with a stripped-down introduction and accompaniment.

The official Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) version is, in fact, an embellishment of the simple version included in the statute.

The Ramli interpretation is soulful and contemplative, and reflects a deep search, with yearning and fulfilment.

Whether a version is official or unofficial, should there be a line drawn on how far we can go?

Mr Thirunalan Sasitharan, co-founder and director of the Intercultural Theatre Institute, has always felt that the arts has a nature that is rebellious, but the goal is to conjure up the different aspects of the human spirit. So the arts must be free to experiment.

On judging whether an interpretation crosses into distaste and indignation, which yardstick do we use?

There must be many versions of the anthem, with people being free to express their feelings for our country in our personal way. That is diversity.

The Humanist Society Singapore is an organisation that believes that rationality, with compassion, can guide us through issues. We thank the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's Our Singapore Fund, the creative team behind Mr Ramli's music video and, of course, Mr Ramli for this very important lesson in openness.

Tan Tatt Si

President

The Humanist Society Singapore