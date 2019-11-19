Forum: Law-abiding e-scooter riders face the heat

The sudden banning of e-scooters on footpaths has ramifications for all stakeholders, and many are apparent from the get-go.

There are two consequences that are not so obvious and need to be addressed.

The first is the ignorance of the public regarding current personal mobility device (PMD) regulations, and the prejudice against the few remaining law-abiding e-scooter riders.

In recent days, when I was walking and pushing my e-scooter to the nearest park connector to begin my ride, I got stares and dirty looks from passers-by and motorists, some of whom even gesticulated to indicate that I was breaking the law.

I got the same response when I rode on my manual non-electric/ non-motorised kick scooter, which is exempt from the PMD regulations.

The lack of an enlightened and gracious citizenry is one thing, but being accosted by well-meaning, if ignorant, vigilantes is quite another.

The second is that power-assisted bicycles (PABs) may prove to be the next challenge for transport regulators.

At the moment, PABs are allowed on cycling and shared paths and on roads, and are banned from footpaths.

Yet we often see them on footpaths. And their numbers are set to swell, with many former e-scooter food delivery riders switching to PABs.

With efficient enforcement, PAB riders will be made to travel on the road with vehicular traffic.

It is not hard to envisage a surge in the accident rate involving PABs and vehicles. Soon, the Government will have to play catch-up with another major seemingly unforeseen problem.

Lin Fangjie