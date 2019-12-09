Importance of learning Chinese

China is the world's second-largest economy, and the exponential growth of its economy has necessitated the learning of Chinese in order for Singapore companies and individuals to better access the Chinese market.

Learning Chinese is key to establishing ties and grasping business opportunities in China. A good understanding of the language can facilitate business negotiations and help to clinch deals.

Thus, learning Chinese is vital to gaining a competitive edge over other countries. Mastery of the language will help Singaporeans tap the vast Chinese market, and is key to career opportunities in China.

Roman Sage Tan, 14

Secondary 2 student

