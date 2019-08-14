Help security officers with pre-employment screenings

The Ministry of Health bills polyclinics as "one-stop healthcare centres" that provide subsidised primary care, including preventive healthcare and health education.

However, at least one healthcare cluster, National University Polyclinics, does not offer pre-employment screenings.

This may put those who are keen to continue working in a quandary, as they may be unable to secure a job without having their pre-employment screenings signed off first.

Pre-employment screenings are a licensing condition for security officers.

It is an industry that has introduced the Progressive Wage Model, an initiative to help low-income workers.

We should assist these workers where feasible, especially when they are doing their utmost to stay gainfully employed.

Can the National Trades Union Congress and the labour movement assist security officers with this?

Shawn Lee Chieh Loong