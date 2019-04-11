HDB rejection helps ensure order

As much as I understand and empathise with the disappointment of the owner regarding the koi tank installed outside the Tampines flat, I agree with the Housing Board's stand (HDB rejects owner's appeal to keep koi tank outside flat, April 10).

I am glad that HDB is consistent in maintaining its regulations to be fair to all residents.

This will prevent residents installing unauthorised fittings in common property areas and spreading mayhem.

It would be chaotic if residents were to do whatever they want in common property areas.

Just because neighbours, other residents or the town council support such unauthorised installations does not make it all right to do so.

Common property is common property and all residents must respect the laws and regulations that govern such areas.

I hope residents can understand and see the big picture of maintaining our estates well in a proper manner, which HDB is responsible for, and not think only of their own emotions and opinions.

Susan Tan Lin Neo (Miss)