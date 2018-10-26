Excerpts from readers' letters

WILD BOAR NUMBERS MAY NOT BE LOW

As someone who enjoys nature and goes mountain biking on the beautiful designated trails a few times a week, I have observed that wild boar sightings - which were, until recently, very rare - have now become a common occurrence.

On several occasions, I was confronted with a mother and her piglets (NParks exploring study of wild boars islandwide; Oct 15).

A study by a National University of Singapore researcher found that the 2016 population size was lower than that used to justify the National Parks Board's controversial culling of 80 boars within the Lower Peirce area of the reserve in 2012. The numbers may have changed since 2016.

Herve Michel

EDUCATE PUBLIC ON FIRE SAFETY

The unfortunate incident of Madam Maimon Sharif's death raises the issue of fire safety at home (Grandma dies in fire, toddler rescued; Oct 16).

It highlights the importance of having home fire alarm devices installed, which allow residents to detect fires early and take responsive actions.

However, these devices do not remove our direct confrontation with fire.

With a rising number of elderly people living alone, the chances of them having to manage fires alone increases.

Hence, it is also vital to educate the public on fire safety.

Colin Tan Heng Yeow

STUDY IMPACT OF MENTAL HEALTH

Globally, it is quite a common practice to conduct research on the socioeconomic impact of health.

Shining a light on this would also help policymakers in their decision-making process with regard to resource allocation.

However, to the best of my ability, I am unable to find any published research for mental health outcomes.

With the recent development and increased interest in mental health in Singapore, having data on the socioeconomic burden of mental health in Singapore - and publishing it -would provide society with a better understanding of the topic.

Chow Zi Siong