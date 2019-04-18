End shabby treatment of migrant workers

A recent report that has been circulating on the Internet raised the issue of migrant workers here going hungry.

It mentioned that many caterers deliver food to migrant workers ahead of time but the food is spoilt by the time it is eaten because of the many hours it is left out in the heat.

First, this is a food safety issue.

The caterers put time stamps on the food but by delivering breakfast and lunch together, they create the danger of food poisoning resulting from workers eating spoilt food.

Second, this is a workplace safety issue.

Can't contractors or construction companies provide coolers or refrigeration for food so that it does not go bad?

Do we really have to name and shame developers or contractors in order to see improvement in the way migrant workers are treated?

Third, this reflects badly on our national image.

Surely we are not just a capitalist society without compassion.

Can't employers provide better food or pay the workers a decent wage so that they can afford better food?

Finally, what can individual Singaporeans do?

Are we just going to express anger and frustration that the mistreatment of migrant workers persists or are we ready to put our money where our mouth is?

Teo Sin Ee