Don't wait for more accidents before acting on PMD menace

Based on my observation, it seems that not much is being done about the dangers posed by personal mobility devices (PMDs) and bicycles despite the numerous accidents involving them around the island (Give pedestrians right of way on footpaths, by Mr Francis Chu Wa, March 14).

Even simple measures like banning these devices from footpaths, five-foot-ways and places with high pedestrian density have not come into being.

As irresponsible riding is still widespread, it is unreasonable to add more PMDs to the mix by giving out licences to PMD-sharing operators (14 companies in the running for PMD-sharing licence, Feb 13).

Some time ago, I was at Esplanade and I was surprised to see PMD riders weaving in and out of huge crowds. The PMDs used there were on rent, I was told. As an area that is popular with both Singaporeans and tourists, it is no place for "fun" riders.

I suggest that the managements of malls disallow PMDs and bicycles on and around their premises. If PMD users, including those plying their trade in the delivery services, must use the five-foot-ways in front of retail outlets or footpaths, they should be made to dismount and push their devices.

It would be a shame if we waited for more accidents to happen before deciding to do something, when this menace can be nipped in the bud now with stringent measures.

Ho San Cheow