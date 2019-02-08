Don't blame inequality when child can't read

Flogging socio-economic inequality as the underlying reason for all manner of social ills, including the inability of children from some low-income families to read, is feeble as there is ample evidence to show that with the right attitude and application, such disadvantages need not be permanent (Inequality can affect child's reading ability, by Mr Thaqif Ismail; Feb 2).

What is so obnoxious about Ms Lenny Rahman's suggestion that all parents should take a vested interest in their children's education, instead of merely outsourcing it to schools or enrichment classes?

Her tone may have been harsh, but she was speaking a well-intentioned truth out of sheer frustration at parental negligence.

Not once did she raise the sceptre of tuition to nurture good reading habits in children.

In fact, spending huge sums on tuition may just turn out to be counterproductive and wasteful.

It does not take a fortune for children to learn the basics of reading. Everyone has access to free reading material at the numerous libraries across our island.

All these children need is some proper nurturing from their parents at home, not more of the same old crutch-and-defeatist mentality.

Those who find it tough to juggle the demands of work with raising their children - and this applies to parents from different socio-economic backgrounds - may perhaps wish to heed Ms Rahman's advice to start a family only when they are emotionally, intellectually and financially more secure.

There is only so much that "systemic familial inequality" can do to one's fate if one has the innate intelligence, drive, savvy and adaptability to overcome one's adversities.

Inequality will affect children's ability to read only if their parents allow it.

Toh Cheng Seong