Consider legislating funeral industry so public is more informed

The lack of accreditation of embalmers and the widely differing embalming standards in Singapore should greatly concern the public (All is not well in embalming world, Dec 15).

It was reported that the National Environment Agency (NEA) had asked some funeral firms for updated information on their embalmers, such as their embalming qualifications and if they had undergone the basic infection control training.

NEA should make public the revised list of undertakers and embalmers, and include the newly incorporated funeral businesses since October 2016. It should also make public the list of funeral parlours with embalming facilities, and make known the conditions of their embalming facilities in image or video form.

NEA should also spell out the requirements needed to engage in embalming work.

A comprehensive piece of funeral legislation to safeguard the interests of the public, consumers and business owners should be considered.

The Government should also consider introducing a fund, similar to the Maritime Cluster Fund, to help grow Singapore's funeral industry by co-funding the cost of funeral companies' development of manpower, training initiatives and certification.

The responsibility to enhance practice, education and service regulations naturally falls on the shoulders of the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore and funeral directors.

The association has called on the public to exercise due diligence when choosing a funeral director, but this is difficult when there is not enough information to do so.

Chen Jiaxi