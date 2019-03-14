Bouquets: Crowd marshal went the extra mile

Crowd marshal went the extra mile

During the crowded evening peak period last Thursday, one of the crowd marshals on the train platform at Paya Lebar MRT station went the extra mile in assisting a commuter with a visual handicap.

She personally guided and accompanied the commuter from the train platform down to the station exit and all the way to the bus stop, even leading her into the bus and ensuring that she had taken her seat before returning to her duty spot on the train platform.

This heartwarming deed did not go unnoticed and is deeply appreciated.

Tan Khee Shian

Kudos to CAAS for putting safety first

I applaud the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for its decisiveness of the scope and speed of its action regarding the B-737 Max 8 jet.

Singapore is the first country to impose a blanket ban not just on the B-737 Max 8 but all variants of the jet too.

It is also the first to do so for all flights operated by both local and foreign carriers.

This is a great relief for frequent flyers and crew members who would naturally not feel safe on board the B-737 Max 8 planes.

It is also a great relief for those who live around Changi Airport because both the Lion Air plane and the more recent Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed not far from airports.

CAAS is right to put safety first, regardless of the financial impact.

Sim Lim Onn