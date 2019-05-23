MOM's exemplary officers

I had to visit the Ministry of Manpower office recently to attend to some matters regarding an error I made in my application for a maid.

On all my visits, the officers considering my appeal for rectification were very polite and helpful. Perhaps I should have expected that but it still left me feeling very proud of our civil servants.

But I write this letter more to highlight something else I witnessed.

The MOM officers gave that same respect and time to the foreign workers who had gone there to sort out issues.

These officers were polite, even in instances when some of the workers were clearly having language difficulties and could not explain their problem clearly.

This was exemplary and made me feel proud of our civil servants.

Dilip Doshi