Better system needed to support smart nation push

I wish the authorities would spend time and effort to beef up the system needed to support Singapore's push to be a smart nation.

I suspected there was tampering in my Singtel account and called its helpline to verify this. After being put through a list of options in the main and sub menus, I still could not speak to someone for help.

The same goes for banks, credit card companies and government agencies. If there were any fraudulent activity, by the time one gets to speak to anyone, serious damage would have occurred.

Has any head of a company ever called its helpline to understand what its customers have to endure?

Robin Yap Seng Bee