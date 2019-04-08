Allow people to identify themselves in Picture This photos

Over the past few months, the last page of the Home section in The Straits Times has been featuring a Picture This segment, which highlights photos of long-forgotten places, such as playgrounds and schools, and events, such as school sports days and other events of local interest.

These pictures would definitely evoke many memories among readers, and some might even recognise themselves in the photos.

It would be interesting to create an avenue for those who see themselves in any of the photos to identify themselves.

This may reveal some unexpected surprises or unearth some previously unknown nuggets of information.

Jennie Cheong (Mrs)