Forum: Keep SIA pilots flying and help those in need

The skill sets of Singapore Airlines' (SIA) pilots are highly sought-after (SIA service training should not go to waste, by Mr Joachim Sim Khim Huang, Sept 19).

Given the high investment in time and money behind training SIA pilots, the coveted SIA pilot wings certainly do not come cheap, and the airline's planned "flights to nowhere", if they go ahead, will go far in retaining those skill sets.

Already, Australia's Qantas Airways, Taiwan's EVA Air and Japan's ANA Holdings are offering such special sightseeing flights - which take off from and land at the same airport - and receiving positive reception (Travellers snap up airlines' 'flights to nowhere', Sept 18).

The well-heeled in Singapore could perhaps be persuaded through a charity drive to consider sponsoring underprivileged families to go on such no-destination flights.

For many underprivileged families, this could very well be their first flight experience on an SIA plane, enjoying the view from high above as well as SIA's world-class in-flight service.

It could be a great stress reliever and morale booster for these families grappling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These are unprecedented times, requiring a whole-of-nation war effort if we are to overcome the enemy.

There is no better time to invoke our national kampung spirit to help Singapore's flagship carrier and its employees, and in the process reach out to the underprivileged in society as well.

Woon Wee Min